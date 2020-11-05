ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County man accused of raping two 13-year-old girls has been indicted on the charges.

Brendan Sullivan was due to appear in a Riverhead courtroom Thursday for his arraignment.

Authorities said the 20-year-old met his victims on Snapchat, and the rapes happened in March and August.

“This is a stark reminder to all the parents out there that if you can’t effectively monitor your child’s use of a particular social media platform, do not allow them to use it,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Police said Sullivan asked the victims to send nude pictures of themselves. He was initially arrested in May on child pornography charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

