NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made changes to its internal disciplinary system at the recommendation of an independent panel.
The reforms include:
- the hiring of a civilian liaison, who will keep victims and family members informed of use-of-force cases
- the establishment of an outside auditor to assess the NYPD’s ongoing compliance with the panel’s recommendations
- the adoption of a new disciplinary matrix to create a baseline for penalties for officer misconduct
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will have the final say in imposing penalties.
