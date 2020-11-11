CORONAVIRUSGov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made changes to its internal disciplinary system at the recommendation of an independent panel.

The reforms include:

  • the hiring of a civilian liaison, who will keep victims and family members informed of use-of-force cases
  • the establishment of an outside auditor to assess the NYPD’s ongoing compliance with the panel’s recommendations
  • the adoption of a new disciplinary matrix to create a baseline for penalties for officer misconduct

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will have the final say in imposing penalties.

