Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.
The NYPD says someone opened fire around 2 p.m. in the back of the Soundview Houses.
The girl heard the gunshots, then ran into a building and saw her knee was bleeding.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Police say she was not the intended target and is expected to survive.
Police are now looking for the shooter.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Cuomo Orders New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In New York Climb
- ‘The Kids Were Freezing’: NYC Public School Teachers Instructed To Keep Windows Open To Comply With COVID Guidelines Even As Temperatures Drop
- Caught On Video: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shoots Carjacking Suspect In Brooklyn
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.