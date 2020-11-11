CORONAVIRUSGov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The NYPD says someone opened fire around 2 p.m. in the back of the Soundview Houses.

The girl heard the gunshots, then ran into a building and saw her knee was bleeding.

Police say she was not the intended target and is expected to survive.

Police are now looking for the shooter.

