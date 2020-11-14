NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released the name of the suspect in the case of three attempted rapes in Queens.

Friday evening, police announced charges against Makijah Lino, 22.

Lino is charged with forcible touching, rape and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Excellent work by Queens Special Victims and the 102 Precinct for identifying and apprehending Mr. Lino so quickly. Keep up the great work and stay safe! — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) November 14, 2020

Police say Lino’s stepfather helped catch him.

“The father taking it upon himself to call the 102 precinct on his stepson really helped us expedite getting this individual off the street sooner than later,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Harrison says the first attack happened around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. A 20-year-old woman was on her way to work at Jamaica Avenue and 104th Street. That’s when the suspect allegedly came from behind, grabbed her buttocks, picked her up and tried to jog with her. The woman screamed and got away.

Next, around 12:30 p.m., police say the suspect targeted a 14-year-old girl who was walking while FaceTiming her friend at 84th Avenue and 118th Street.

“Our perpetrator came from behind, throwing our victim into the bushes, trying to pick her up and pull down her pants, at which time she screamed and our perpetrator fled off,” Harrison said.

The third and final similar attack happened just minutes later, allegedly in the park near Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive. That 24-year-old woman also screamed and got away.

Thursday night, police released pictures of the suspect from surveillance video they found. Friday morning Harrison says the 102 precinct got a phone call.

“Our perpetrator’s stepfather called, saying that he saw his [stepson] on television… that he saw the video that was shared and he threw his stepson out of the house,” Harrison said.

Police stepped up patrols near the park, and by 10 a.m. picked him up at Myrtle Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Chief Harrison says when cops found him, the suspect was wearing the same shorts and sneakers he was wearing during the attacks.

“[Thursday], in the span of three and half hours, Makijah Lino allegedly attempted to rape two women and sexually assaulted a third woman. Within 24 hours of these purported attacks, Lino was apprehended,” Harrison wrote on Twitter Friday night. “Excellent work by Queens Special Victims and the 102 Precinct for identifying and apprehending Mr. Lino so quickly. Keep up the great work and stay safe!”

