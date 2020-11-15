By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! After a bright and beautiful Saturday, we do have a change in the atmosphere heading our way. Milder temps will surge into the region with high temps nearing 60 this afternoon, but the clouds will also make a return.
In addition to cloudier skies this afternoon, a period of rain showers and even thunderstorms will be likely this evening. While we don’t expect too much in the way of precipitation, we will get some gusty conditions – especially along the coasts. Some gusts could be strong enough to cause spotty damage, so stay tuned!
Monday features a return of the sunshine with cooler temps in the low/mid 50s, and the midweek forecast is certifiably chilly with daytime highs only in the 40s!
