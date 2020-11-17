NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Tri-State Area in August. One million Long Island customers lost power. Their calls and texts to PSEG Long Island were lost.

Instead, the utility made false promises of restoration.

In a scathing report released Tuesday, a task force said the failed response could have been prevented before Sunday’s storm blew in, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Blocks in New Hyde Park lost power on Sunday night, when a monstrous wind storm blew in and knocked over trees.

“All the wires were down in the street. These are all live wires,” homeowner Jim Gagliardi said.

“It’s hanging on wires and I called yesterday and they said they’d send someone. Nobody has come yet,” homeowner Bernie Young said.

PSEG Long Island on the hot seat again. A scathing report by a LIPA task force contends weeks before Tropical Storm Isaias hit in August the utility knew its computers had problems, but the parent company in New Jersey stifled a Long Island fix.

“Their computer system doesn’t work. Their phone system doesn’t work. Right now, at this very moment, they have no way to manage outages other than putting pins in a map on the wall,” state Sen. Todd Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky said that is after $30 million in investments.

The report claims mismanagement, the outage system failure before Isaias hit, voice communication failure, and faulty restoration promises that misled the public.

“This is illegal. This is wrong and there should be repercussions for it,” New Hyde Park resident T.J. Trzcinski said.

According to the report, LIPA has two options — terminate the PSEG contract before it expires in 2025 or renegotiate it now demanding problems be fixed.

“A weird structure. It exists nowhere in country, where you depend on outside contractor to perform your operations,” LIPA trustee Matthew Cordero said.

When asked if it’s cheaper to not use outside contractors, Cordero said, “Quite a bit cheaper and the ratepayers would get the benefit.”

The utility offered the following statement:

“PSEG Long Island recognizes it did not perform well in many areas during and after Tropical Storm Isaias. We are committed to improving our future performance for the people of Long Island.”

McLogan did find one positive voice regarding Sunday’s storm.

“In the past, I can tell you, I have been a major complainer about PSEG. But I cannot give them enough credit for this particular situation,” homeowner Gary Wozniak said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s Department of Public Service will also investigate.

