HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey Transit train struck a car on the tracks Wednesday in Hackensack.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, it was the second crash in Hackensack in two weeks.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the Pascack Valley Line at the Clinton Place grade crossing.

Firefighters extricated a 70-year-old driver from the black SUV, police sources told CBS2. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told first responders sun glare caused her to drive onto the grade crossing tracks as the train was approaching.

Update: Pascack Valley Line rail service has resumed in both directions and is subject to up to 30-min. delays following an earlier motor vehicle strike in Hackensack. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus. — Pascack Valley Line (@NJTRANSIT_PVL) November 18, 2020

There were approximately 60 passengers and crew members on the train, but no reports of injuries.

Less than two weeks ago, there was a similar incident at another grade crossing in town. Genoveva Martinez, 61, got stuck on the tracks at Essex Street.

“She stopped here, but she didn’t see the train coming because there’s a delay in the latch. So the latch came too slow. By the time she crossed, the train already had hit her,” Martinez’s daughter told CBS2.

Wednesday’s crash caused disruptions to service for several hours as the NJ Transit conducted its investigation and the SUV was removed from the tracks.

The victim is said to be doing OK, with just some minor back pain.

