NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Polly Trottenberg, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Transportation, has resigned.

The DOT confirmed her resignation Monday morning.

Trottenberg has been part of the de Blasio administration for seven years. She’s been a staunch champion of the mayor’s “Vision Zero” traffic plan, which is designed to reduce traffic fatalities.

“We all owe Polly Trottenberg a debt of gratitude for her incredible service to New York City,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “She is a tireless and talented public servant who has made our city safer, fairer, and more accessible. I’m proud to have worked so closely with her, and I wish her all the best in whatever comes next.”

“I will always be grateful to Mayor de Blasio for the incredible opportunity to serve the city I love so much, and especially for the chance to lead the 5,800 dedicated public servants at DOT,” said Trottenberg. “I have been honored to work with them and see the passion, creativity and dedication they bring every day to serving New Yorkers, especially during the pandemic of the last eight months. For now, I just say thank you, one and all.”

Trottenberg also oversaw the addition of more than 1,000 miles of bike lanes on New York City streets.

Trottenberg has been tapped to join the Biden-Harris presidential transition team as part of an 18 member transportation panel.

Her resignation is effective next month.

“New Yorkers owe Polly Trottenberg a sincere debt of gratitude. During her tenure, the Department of Transportation rolled out more bus lanes, traffic safety cameras, and other improvements citywide, often despite rabid NIMBYism and unfair resistance,” the Riders Alliance said in a statement. “While representing New York City on the MTA board, Commissioner Trottenberg was also a rare authoritative, independent voice for millions of public transit riders. New York is a safer and fairer city today thanks to her sustained efforts.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK