NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new top doctor in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Dave A. Chokshi as Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, replacing Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who resigned earlier in the day.

Barbot had served as the commissioner since December of 2018.

In May, Barbot issued an apology to the NYPD after comments she made during a heated conversation about face masks.

Barbot sent a message to her staff via email, stating in part, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve at the helm of an agency with its long and distinguished history in promoting and protecting New Yorkers’ health through ordinary times and during some of the most challenging moments in our city’s history.”

Chokshi has served at the highest level of local, state, and federal health agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals, where he was in senior leadership roles over the past six years, the city said in a release. Most recently, he served as one of the leaders of the city’s COVID-19 response team.

“Dr. Chokshi has spent his career fighting for those too often left behind,” de Blasio said. “Never has that been more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he has helped lead our city’s public health system under unprecedented challenges. I know he’s ready to lead the charge forward in our fight for a fairer and healthier city for all.”

Chokshi assumes the position with experience in public health, clinical medicine, and health policy. Previously, he served at the Louisiana Department of Health before and after Hurricane Katrina, with a focus on reshaping the state’s healthcare system in the wake of the storm.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our city’s response in the face of a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis,” Chokshi said. “I’m honored to serve the people of New York City with the extraordinary team at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Together, we will emerge from this pandemic as a stronger, fairer, and healthier city.”

In 2016, President Barack Obama appointed him to the Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health.

Chokshi was a member of the FEMA delegation to New York City after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. As Special Advisor to New York City Health Commissioner Tom Farley, Chokshi contributed to the city’s response to opioid addiction, obesity, and disease prevention in 2011.

The city said Chokshi will continue his clinical practice at Bellevue Hospital, where he has taken care of patients as a primary care physician since 2014. He trained at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School.

Chokshi lives in Jackson Heights, Queens — just a few blocks from Elmhurst Hospital — with his wife, an educator in New York City public schools, and 14-month-old daughter.