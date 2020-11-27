NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Black Friday traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season with big sales and a crush of customers.

But this year, it’s marred by uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, the mob dashes, long lines and mayhem that traditionally surround Black Friday are gone.

COVID-19 has canceled much of 2020, and it’s also affecting the high holy days of American shopping.

“We were actually just saying, ‘Wow it’s Thanksgiving week, and here in the store there was like hardly anybody in there,’ which is probably good,” said one shopper.

MORE: Macy’s, Other Major Retailers Remain Closed On Thanksgiving As Shoppers Look Ahead To Black Friday

These days, holiday shopping is finding its own new normal. For the first time in decades, Walmart and other major retailers went dark Thanksgiving Day.

At Macy’s Herald Square, the only crowds Thursday were families checking out the holiday window display.

Stores have been spreading out their deals to help curtail crowds.

“Black Friday will be different,” Matthew Shay, of the National Retail Federation, said. “Based on our research, more than 45% of consumers have indicated that they started their holiday shopping earlier than ever.”

As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, states are cracking down on any risky retail business.

“If there are people who are defiant [and] refuse to wear their mask, they could be subject to a $100 fine,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “For those bigger operators… You will be subject to a $10,000 fine.”

MORE: COVID In Connecticut: State Imposing $10,000 Fine On Businesses That Don’t Follow Coronavirus Mandates Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season

Many stores will be operating differently — allowing a limited number of shoppers inside at once, offering curbside service and selling merchandise entirely online.

Despite the pandemic’s financial strain on millions of families, holiday retail sales are expected to grow as much as 5%. Online spending is expected to jump more than 30% over last year.

“[I will] be in my bed looking for deals,” one woman said.

Terri and Lisa Calhoun are both registered nurses and know the risk that comes with in-person bargain hunting.

“Last year, and for many years prior, we were out at 5-o-clock in the morning, but no longer,” one said.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK