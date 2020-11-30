NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Less than two weeks after ordering all schools to stop in-person learning, New York City is reversing course.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a phased-in reopening, with younger and special needs student set to return next week.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the new approach concentrates on more rigorous testing protocols, but many argue it’s still not enough.

New York City public school parents and students now have a better idea of what the rest of the school year may look like, with new rules for the foreseeable future.

“This will be the model for the duration. This is what is going to take us through to when we have a vaccine and when we can start to then open up a lot more in our schools,” de Blasio announced Sunday. “We do not want a situation where there was constant changes.”

The mayor and schools chancellor said schools will reopen in phases, with middle and high schools remaining fully remote for now.

Pre-k and elementary school students can return to the classroom starting Dec. 7, and District 75 special education programs will return on Dec. 10.

MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Phased Reopening Plan For NYC Public Schools; Elementary, Pre-K To Reopen Dec. 7

The city will also follow strict state guidelines to reopen schools in orange zones.

Many parents say their heads are spinning.

“I was just very shocked. The whole thing — it’s been a roller coaster,” parent Kristen Coppola told CBS2.

“Initially, it was excitement, it was like oh my God yay we’ll be back. But then suddenly, it started to sink in, like oh my God are we ready? It just seemed too soon,” parent Nirvana Randhawa added.

The mayor scrapped his original citywide school closure plan, which was based on a 3% infection rate threshold, and will instead close individual schools based on confirmed COVID cases.

Every schools is now required to randomly test 20% of students and staff every week.

Students can only return if they signed up for in-person learning and have a signed testing consent form or medical exemption.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Teachers union leadership says it supports the phased reopening, but some teachers say it’s too soon and weekly testing should be mandatory for everyone.

“I think it’s reckless,” said teacher Jia Lee. “We weren’t consulted, and this is making us very uneasy about the health and safety of our students, their families, our safety and health and the families that we go home to.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he also supports the city’s reopening plan, but many families and teachers say it should be delayed until after the holidays.

De Blasio keeps reiterating that schools are safe, and the most recent positivity rate in schools is 0.28%.