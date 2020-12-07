FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tears flowed when a family-owned flower shop was destroyed in a fire three weeks ago.

Now, a nearby small business is opening its doors to help the shattered family rebound.

“It really felt hopeless. Our whole life’s work, and it was gone,” Danielle Clukies told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Just before Thanksgiving, the landmark Duryea’s Flower Shop on Guy Lombardo Avenue in Freeport was destroyed in an intense overnight fire.

The owners were disconsolate, when suddenly a remarkable gesture was made.

“I know that gut-wrenching feeling when you’ve lost everything,” said Ilona Jagnow, who owns Otto’s Sea Grill.

Jagnow went back in time to Superstorm Sandy, when her family’s famed restaurant, on Freeport’s Nautical Mile, rebuilt with the help of the community.

“I saw the devastation of their fire. I didn’t think twice about offering up our place,” said Jagnow.

From surf-and-turf to bouquets, the restaurant, which is closed until March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is being temporarily transformed.

“We used her shelving, her refrigeration. Where her salad bar was, I have all my vases set up. Their hot prep station is all our Christmas prep items,” said Clukies.

Villagers are coming in every day to buy any little thing to keep Duryea’s going.

“Great flower shop. A great restaurant. I’m glad to see people helping each other out,” said a patron.

Otto’s opened 1929. Duryea’s opened in 1932.

Both have gotten generations of support that, with hope, will continue to flourish.

“We were surprised by the outpouring of emotion with this,” said Jagnow.

The space is rent free, but the two businesses are sharing electricity costs until the flower shop can find a new location.

“We can’t express our gratitude enough. Seems to be limitless care for a local small business,” said Brian Clukies.

“Time to reflect and be thankful for the great community we live in,” Danielle said.

The sea grill plans to reopen to indoor dining in March, when the flower shop hopes it will have found another temporary location while they rebuild.