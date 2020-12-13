HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are new details on the arrests of nine people during a protest and clash with police outside the Bergen County Jail.
It was a chaotic scene Saturday night after police say some of the protesters jumped over barricades, going onto jail property and blocking traffic.
The arrests are the latest in tense demonstrations over the county jail housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
RELATED STORY — Woman Accused Of Driving Car Into Group Of Protesters In Murray Hill Arrested, NYPD Says
“Despite efforts to de-escalate the situations, protesters continued their resistance, moving barricades, throwing bricks, spitting, spraying officers with pepper spray and even biting two officers,” Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.
Protesters say they assembled to support eight immigration detainees on hunger strike over conditions and COVID protocols at the jail.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK