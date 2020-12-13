BREAKING NEWSOfficials: Gunman Outside Morningside Heights Cathedral Shot By Police
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Morningside Heights, New York, nyc shootings, NYPD, Police-Involved Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunman outside a cathedral in Morningside Heights was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine at West 112nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived, a man was firing a weapon.

Sources say officers returned fire and struck the gunman, who was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

MORE: Tracking Shootings In NYC

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply