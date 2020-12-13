NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunman outside a cathedral in Morningside Heights was shot by police Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine at West 112nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived, a man was firing a weapon.
Sources say officers returned fire and struck the gunman, who was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Further details have not yet been released.
