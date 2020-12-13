NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a suspect believed to be responsible for robbing EMTs at gunpoint.
The video was taken after a robbery Saturday at the Cooper Park Houses in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
It shows the man leaving the building with what appears to be a medical bag over his shoulder.
Police say the EMTs were lured to the building by a false 911 call.
A similar robbery happened on Dec. 7 to another ambulance crew in Brownsville.
No one was injured in either incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
