COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island deli owner has died after police say a gunman opened fire inside his store over the weekend.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6:10 p.m. Saturday to La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road in Copiague. When they arrived at the scene, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Suffolk County police said 47-year-old Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, died at the scene.
MORE: Copiague Man Arrested In Deli Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 3
Three others, including the deli owner, were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Police said the owner, identified as 61-year-old Bolivar Rodriguez, succumbed to his injuries Monday.
The alleged gunman, 62-year-old Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera, was arrested Sunday on murder and attempted murder charges.
