TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Communities on Long Island are gearing up for Wednesday’s storm, including the Town of Oyster Bay.
“Our snow fighting crew is at the ready, and all equipment is prepared, ready to sand and salt our roadways and plow whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said Monday.
The town supervisor said 500 employees will be mobilized, and it has 25,000 tons of sand and salt that it shares with 16 other municipalities.
Residents are warned to be careful on the roads, since the snow could cause dangerous driving conditions.
