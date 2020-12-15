NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was badly injured after getting pushed by a stranger on a subway platform in Greenwich Village in yet another incident of violence in the subway system.

The victim is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital. She told CBS2’s Ali Bauman she noticed a man acting erratically on the subway platform and moved away from him, but the man followed.

The 55-year-old victim didn’t want to be identified but said she’s in the hospital with a fractured neck and large cuts and bruises all over her head.

She was standing on the southbound F train platform at the West 4th subway station around 9:30 p.m. Monday when she noticed a seemingly unstable man singing to himself on the platform.

In Spanish, the victim told CBS2, “Then the train arrived and when I went to get on it, he threw himself on top of me and he hit me against the metal right when I was getting on the train.”

The victim says her head hit the side of a metal pole on the platform.

“He hit me in the back with great force that I was unconscious for a couple of seconds. I was nervous because I was by myself and I wanted to call someone I knew,” she said.

The 23-year-old suspect, Matthew Montanez, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say he is known to the NYPD and has an extensive psychiatric history.

