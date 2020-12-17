NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and critically injured in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, cell phone video captures the moment a 14-year-old boy is loaded into an ambulance after he was shot multiple times in the Bronx.

“It’s heartbreaking,” the boy’s uncle told Dhillon. “It’s stressful. He was shot twice. Right now he’s in the ICU.”

The boys uncle isn’t comfortable revealing the family’s identity, but says his nephew is now fighting for his life.

Police sources say the teen was in the lobby of the NYCHA complex he lives in on Wallace Avenue near Pelham Parkway around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. He was with a group of acquaintances when they were approached by two males.

It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside, but the confrontation resulted in the ninth grader being shot in the neck and chest.

“He was just a good kid though. He didn’t deserve that. He’s not a violent person, you know,” his uncle said.

The boy was taken to the Jacobi Medical Center in stable but critical condition.

Neighbors are now terrified by the violence.

“They just ran up to him and shot him and ran,” a woman named Alana said.

“And your kids told you that?” Dhillon asked.

“My 4-year-old and my 7-year-old,” Alana replied.

She lives nearby, and says her young children were watching the snow fall when they witnessed the shooting happen.

She’s considering leaving New York because of the increase in crime.

“As a mom, that must be horrific?” Dhillon asked.

“Very. Especially being that they were at the window, because I’m worried about their safety as well,” Alana said.

Police sources tell CBS2 News, based on surveillance footage, it’s believed the group was the intended target of this shooting. What remains unclear is whether the 14-year-old boy was specifically targeted. Sources add the boy has no previous involvement with the NYPD.

“We’re just praying he’s going to be fine. He has a long way ahead of him,” his uncle said.

The victim’s family says he remains in the hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Police say the teen remains in serious condition but has stabilized.

Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.