TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 cases still very high in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a plan to open mega vaccination sites in January.

“As each eligible group is able to step into the queue, we will be ready for them,” the governor said.

More than 2,000 health care workers have received the first dose of their COVID vaccine so far, acting as role models for everyone else. It will take months to get to regular folks, but the state is preparing. Six vaccine mega sites will open in early January.

In our area, sites will be located at the Meadowlands Complex in Bergen County, the Rockway Town Square Mall in Morris and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex.

The three other sites are in South Jersey.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Our goal is to vaccine 70% of the eligible adult population within six months. This is a huge undertaking as it could represent as many as 4.7 million individuals,” said health commissioner Judy Persichilli.

But will we have enough vaccines? Several states, including New Jersey, have been told to expect fewer doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the federal government in the second week of distribution.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“I spoke at the very senior levels of Pfizer yesterday, and they have no idea why this is being done,” Murphy said.

“We will be communicating continuously with the public on the timing of this phased implementation plan,” Persichilli said.

The governor says he will be talking to the White House about this delay on Monday and provide an update then.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK