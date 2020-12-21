NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new audit shows many homeless babies in New York City are living in deplorable conditions in city shelters.
The report by city Comptroller Scott Stringer says it found multiple health and safety issues in all 13 shelters that were inspected.
Images show cribs next to exposed electrical outlets, mice and roach infestations, missing window guards, and other hazards.
MORE: COVID-19 Pandemic Driving Homelessness In NYC To Record Levels, Advocates Say
Stringer, who is running for mayor, said the conditions are unacceptable.
“The city has utterly failed in its responsibility to protect our most vulnerable children. As a parent I’m here today to say that what we’ve uncovered is shameful and distressing,” Stringer said.
In a statement, the Department of Homeless Services described the report as sensational, saying it overlooked the agency’s efforts to reduce infant deaths, and improve safety over the past few years.
The Slumlords are raking in millions keeping the homeless babies in disgusting filth.