NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s dramatic new video from a hit-and-run in the Bronx.
It shows the moment an SUV turned a corner and struck a stroller with a 2-year-old boy inside as a woman who was pushing the stroller was crossing the street.
It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in the Pelham Gardens section.
Both victims were thrown to the ground.
Police say the toddler was treated for bruising to the brain. The woman refused medical attention.
The NYPD Is looking for the driver, who they say stopped for a moment, got out, then got back in and drove off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
