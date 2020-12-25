NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While many of us are ready for 2020 to be over, it can be a welcome number when it comes in the form of a tip from a celebrity.
That’s $2,020 as a very generous gratuity for a $204 meal at Elio’s on the Upper East Side.
Actor Tom Selleck is behind this holiday act of kindness.
I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!
Love ya dad. ❤️
I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020
Actor Donnie Wahlberg tweeted out a picture of the restaurant bill, encouraging others to take part in this #2020TipChallenge.
