By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While many of us are ready for 2020 to be over, it can be a welcome number when it comes in the form of a tip from a celebrity.

That’s $2,020 as a very generous gratuity for a $204 meal at Elio’s on the Upper East Side.

Actor Tom Selleck is behind this holiday act of kindness.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg tweeted out a picture of the restaurant bill, encouraging others to take part in this #2020TipChallenge.

