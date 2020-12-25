OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Huntington man faces sexual abuse and forcible touching charges involving a 17-year-old girl, Nassau County police said.
Police say the girl told them she had been inappropriately touched by her employer Zvonimir Bosnjak at Phoenix Gymnastics in Old Bethpage. She told police Bosnjak allegedly touched her inappropriately over the course of the year, starting in December of 2019. She reported the alleged incidents to police on Dec. 16 of this year.
Bosnjak, 60, was arrested without incident. He faces arraignment on Jan. 7.
Police are asking for anyone else who think they may have been victimized by Bosnjark to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
More From CBS New York:
- Police: Man Grabs 17-Year-Old’s Buttocks, Spits In Her Face On Queens Bus
- ‘Christmas Miracle’: NYPD Officer Already Home After Being Shot In The Back In Brooklyn; Suspect In Custody
- 1 Dead In Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver In Peekskill; 6-Year-Old Girl Survives Crash
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month fgt easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions….. Visit Here