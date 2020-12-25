NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A powerful Christmas storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to our area.
Video shows sparks flying in Corona, Queens at 100th Street and 34th Avenue.
Power wires were burning near Lander Avenue on Staten Island.
The storm caused power problems for tens of thousands of of customers Christmas morning.
Right Now – Route 1 closure. High winds took down poles and wires. Expected closure 16+ hours.#christmasstorm pic.twitter.com/dlYZsgeoMv
— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) December 25, 2020
In Paramus, New Jersey, a tree fell onto the back of a house on Montana Avenue. The man who lives there said he couldn’t sleep because of the strom.
“Could not sleep. The winds were just crazy, boom! It woke us all up. Thanks God everyone is safe,” Carlos Jaramillo said.
Toppled trees were spotted throughout our area, including one that landed on power lines, cars and a house in Glen Rock, New Jersey.
