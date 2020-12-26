CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus continues to take a toll around the Tri-State Area.

In New York state, there are close to 11,000 new positive cases and 122 new reported deaths.

In the city, more than 3,200 new cases have been reported along with 35 more deaths.

The city’s seven-day average positivity rate is 6.78%. The mayor says nearly 52,000 people in the city have been vaccinated.

New Jersey is reporting 4,000 new positive cases and 19 new confirmed deaths.

In Connecticut, as of its last update, the state had a 5.43% positivity rate.

