NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus continues to take a toll around the Tri-State Area.
In New York state, there are close to 11,000 new positive cases and 122 new reported deaths.
In the city, more than 3,200 new cases have been reported along with 35 more deaths.
Today's #COVID19 indicators:
• 180 new hospitalizations
• 3,203 new cases
• 6.78% positivity rate (7-day avg.)
Don’t let up this weekend. Avoid holiday travel and social gatherings. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 26, 2020
The city’s seven-day average positivity rate is 6.78%. The mayor says nearly 52,000 people in the city have been vaccinated.
New Jersey is reporting 4,000 new positive cases and 19 new confirmed deaths.
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:
➡️ 4,000 new positive cases
➡️ 458,901 cumulative total cases
➡️ 19 new confirmed deaths
➡️ 16,668 total confirmed deaths
➡️ 1,945 total probable deaths
We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Social distance. Mask up. https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/wLClE1lIpl
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 26, 2020
In Connecticut, as of its last update, the state had a 5.43% positivity rate.
