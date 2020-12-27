NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says more than 50,000 New Yorkers have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

But as CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, one health network is under scrutiny.

ParCare Community Health Network has been known to be a partner with the city and state in getting out public health messaging to Orthodox Jewish communities.

But now, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says a criminal investigation of the company is underway.

There are six locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Rockland County.

Zucker said in a statement that ParCare, “may have fraudulently obtained the vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public.”

State guidelines call for the first round of vaccines to go to front-line health care workers, and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

But a post on Dec. 16 on ParCare’s Facebook page said it’s available “on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

A ParCare spokesperson said the company followed all Department of Health procedures for obtaining the Moderna vaccine and was approved by the state and Centers for Disease Control for distribution. That person also provided Rozner with the email from the state health department allocating 2,300 doses, and a packing slip sending the Moderna vaccine shipments to its Monroe, New York location.

ParCare said the state gave verbal approval to distribute those to its other locations.

Rozner spoke with one man who said he received the vaccine from ParCare. He is 68 years old and diabetic, and also interacting regularly with the community to distribute food to those in need.

“I don’t see any laws in the state of New York that would prohibit a local provider in a community that’s been hit hardest. Brooklyn has been hit hardest,” said Mark Meyer Appel of the Bridge Multicultural and Advocacy Project. “They were the first ones to be closed down and converted into a red zone. So when it comes to closing them down, it’s okay when it comes to giving a vaccination. All of a sudden everybody has questions if it’s legal or not.”

Amid the investigation, ParCare said it has given all of its remaining doses back to the state and hopes to work with the state to ensure it provides the second dose for patients.

