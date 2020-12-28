OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey nursing home residents and staff began receiving the first doses of the COVID vaccine Monday, a week later than planned.

Dozens of nursing homes kicked off the rollout at longterm care facilities, including one in Old Bridge, where Gov. Phil Murphy and other leaders were on hand for the first shots.

The Garden state is starting a week later than New York and Connecticut, because the state missed a federal deadline by one day. The governor said the delay was due to “paperwork.”

He went on to say officials in Washington gave New Jersey “an estimate on how much of the vaccine would be allocated for longterm care,” but “they did not lock down a specific amount.”

Over the next month, residents and staff at about 90 nursing homes will receive the first of two doses.

“Our overall vaccination plan for individuals living in high risk, congregate settings is comprehensive and inclusive, and it goes far beyond the plans for serving just nursing homes that other states have,” Murphy said last week.

“The state received a total of 208,000 doses of both Pfizer and Moderna cumulatively. 34,000 went to longterm care, 175,000 are being distributed to hospitals, FQHCs, county and local health agencies, psychiatric hospitals, urgent care clinics, medical practices, pharmacies,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli added.

Nearly 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are associated with nursing homes.

