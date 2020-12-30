HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained flat over the last few weeks.
That number is down by 59 since Tuesday.
There were also 767 new cases reported Tuesday, and the state’s positivity rate is below 6%.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Gov. Ned Lamont says with New Year’s Eve coming up, people still need to keep their guard up.
“It’s a very cautious couple of weeks we’ve got coming up and urge you to do everything you can going forward for a little bit longer. And I know New Year’s Eve is a time for great merriment. Unfortunately, you know, the restaurants, bars aren’t open. Restaurants closing at 10 o’clock. Stay close to home,” Lamont said.
The governor says the state’s effort to vaccine residents is going well. Nearly 55,000 doses have been administered in Connecticut so far.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK