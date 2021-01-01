NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a New Year’s Eve celebration unlike any other Thursday in Times Square.
The year came to a close with only a handful of spectators watching the ball drop in person.
Musicians, like Gloria Gaynor and Andra Day, lit up the stage.
About 40 local frontline and essential workers from all different fields were invited to watch live with their loved ones.
After midnight, crews went to work cleaning up.
Sixty seven sanitation workers and 14 officers swept up about 20 to 30 tons of confetti and other debris that cover the city’s streets. That’s compared to 60 tons last year.
