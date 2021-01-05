NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A smoky fire forced the evacuation of a post office and several businesses in New Rochelle.
It started in the motor of a glass top display freezer at the Carvel store at the Quaker Ridge Shopping Center. The freezer was so well insulated the Carvel Flying Saucers inside did not melt.
Smoky fire at 🍦 Carvel /Quaker Ridge Shopping Center in New Rochelle – started in the motor of an ice cream display freezer – check this out ⬇️ #TheFlyingSaucersSurvived pic.twitter.com/5RuGTyCpYg
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 5, 2021
Smoke traveled to the adjacent post office and a diner.
New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor says no one needed transport to the hospital.
Damage runs into the thousands of dollars.
