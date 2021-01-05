CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A smoky fire forced the evacuation of a post office and several businesses in New Rochelle.

It started in the motor of a glass top display freezer at the Carvel store at the Quaker Ridge Shopping Center. The freezer was so well insulated the Carvel Flying Saucers inside did not melt.

Smoke traveled to the adjacent post office and a diner.

New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor says no one needed transport to the hospital.

Damage runs into the thousands of dollars.

