NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is a big day for dating. So big, it has been dubbed “Dating Sunday.”

Singles are flocking to dating apps to leave lonely days behind, and find a partner in time for Valentine’s Day, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“If it happens, it’s a miracle, but I’m into miracles now, so sure,” Hell’s Kitchen resident Carole Robbins said.

Robbins, a real estate agent, said while her life is already rosy, a blossoming new romance could make it even better.

“In the days of corona, I think we have more time to give to our apps,” Robbins said. “I think the dating apps are what you do.”

The dating site Match predicted Dating Sunday will be the busiest single day in the app’s history.

“Now it’s easier to meet someone on an app than in person, so why not?” one man said.

Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid also report big increases.

“One trend we are noticing is a slow-down in dating and a rise in romance, meaning people are looking for deeper, more meaningful connections,” OkCupid spokesman Michael Kaye said.

Midtown’s Reynaldo Calderon is single and uses apps for introductions, and video chats help him get to know his matches without taking risks.

“Do you know that they are careful? You know that they do their tests, etc.,” Calderon said.

Video chats, instead of meeting right away, can increase the chances of it leading to love, said biological anthropologist Dr. Helen Fisher, who is chief scientific adviser at Match.

“It’s a very good way to start romance,” Fisher said. “More meaningful conversations and they tend to be more honest and more transparent.”

There are singles who hope to have someone special in their lives in time for Valentine’s Day and then there are others who say that’s OK, they’ll pass.

“Some people want to, I think, use the pandemic to grow and do their own thing,” one woman said.

But for those actively looking, experts say take this moment to update photos on your profile, and, more specifically, outline what it is you want and maybe Cupid will triumph over COVID and send you love.

Experts from the dating apps say the best time to log on is typically between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. That’s when the most people are online.

