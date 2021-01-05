MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Emotions ran high Tuesday on Long Island during a police promotion ceremony that honored a cop who was given slim chances of survival.

He was injured more than a decade ago in a life-altering car crash with a drunk driver, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

It was a virtual honor for a very real local hero.

Ken Baribault was elevated to the rank of Nassau County Police detective, an honor bestowed 13 years after an on-duty crash that no one thought he would survive.

“Nobody has given more to this department than Kenny Baribault,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “Today, he is a first-grade detective, a first-grade person, his family a first-grade people in our society.”

FLASHBACK EXCLUSIVE: Nassau Cop Struck By Drunk Driver Making Remarkable Recovery

Baribault is part of a family that has worked to defy the odds, after doctors gave him a 10% chance of living and almost no shot of walking or talking again.

The devastating injury happened in 2008. Baribault, then a young officer patrolling the Long Island Expressway, pulled over one unlicensed drunk driver, and was hit by another drunk driver.

“Initially, they told us to make arrangements, funeral-wise,” said Danielle Rella, Baribault’s sister.

FLASHBACK: Sister Of LI Cop, Struck Down By Drunk Driver, Tells Story Of Her Brother’s Incredible Comeback

Months in a coma and years in rehabilitation followed. Baribault learned how to talk again. CBS2 visited with him eight years ago. He said he was feeling good and learning how to walk again.

And now, he’s taking more steps in the right direction.

“His speech is much better. His walking is better. He’s almost unassisted. We’re not quite there, but he can walk with a cane,” mother Patricia Baribault said.

Then came the surprise honor from his police family.

“Just thrilled that they would think of him and remember how hard he works every day to recover form this injury and still make him part of their police family,” Patricia Baribault said.

FLASHBACK: L.I. Exhibit Honors Officers Victimized By Drunk Drivers

Ken Baribault’s experience is now protecting others. After the crash, the state installed pull-off areas on the LIE for police to make safer stops.

His honor at police headquarters was a touching symbol that the now Det. Baribault’s sacrifice has never been forgotten.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff contributed to this report

