NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four roosters who apparently flew the coop decided to make Sunset Park in Brooklyn their new home.
Park rangers got a call Monday night from someone saying they heard the sounds of roosters coming from an area park.
That’s when the roosters were rooted out.
First four to fly the coup in 2021!
This squad was found in Sunset Park Brooklyn last night after someone called Park Rangers stating they heard a bunch of “clucking in the park”…They are off to sanctuary with an ACC New Hope partner! #WeTakeThemAll pic.twitter.com/jVRfaZrli0
— Animal Care Centers 🐶🐱🐰 (@NYCACC) January 2, 2021
Now, they will get a new home at a facility that partners with the Animal Care Centers of New York.
It’s unclear where the roosters came from.
