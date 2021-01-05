CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Animal Care Centers of NYC, Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, roosters, Sunset Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four roosters who apparently flew the coop decided to make Sunset Park in Brooklyn their new home.

Park rangers got a call Monday night from someone saying they heard the sounds of roosters coming from an area park.

That’s when the roosters were rooted out.

Now, they will get a new home at a facility that partners with the Animal Care Centers of New York.

It’s unclear where the roosters came from.

CBSNewYork Team

