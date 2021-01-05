NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A well known church in Midtown suffered extensive damage following a massive water main break in the area.

Leaders at Saint Peter’s Church, located at the corner of East 54th and Lexington Avenue, said the break was so intense, the majority of the church flooded, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Tuesday.

Crews worked diligently to clear the water, but there is a line two to three feet high that shows just how deep the water was at some points.

Water gushed in as the entire sanctuary flooded, damaging the beloved organ along the way and demolishing the lower level.

“The pressure was absolutely strong, the pressure of the water, and everything that came into the church,” Pastor Fabian Arias said.

Arias said the water started coming in early Monday morning.

“Downstairs, we have an office and the theater was completely under water. The damage was a disaster because we have a lot of instruments — piano, organ — and documents, many different documents,” Arias said.

The city confirmed there was a water main break at East 54th and Lexington, adding the church should file an insurance claim with the comptroller’s office.

The church said because the leak happened off its property, it’s not certain its insurance will help with any costs. It is starting the process of filing the overwhelming claim.

“Absolutely catastrophic for our communication, for our church,” Arias said.

Church leaders estimated the repairs will cost millions of dollars.

Until everything is sorted with the insurance, they’re asking for community donations to help.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report