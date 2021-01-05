NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two victims of a fiery boating accident off of Staten Island are speaking out.
Fisherman David Smith and his girlfriend, Yuko Ova, spent months in the burn unit after a boat fire near the Raritan Bay Channel back in May.
The 23-foot boat was destroyed.
Today, Smith and Ova are on the mend thanks to doctors at Staten Island University Hospital.
“Dr. Cooper is great. I felt like dying when I went to the hospital. Every day, I just felt like giving up, and he gave me the confidence,” Smith said.
“I was so nervous about the situation because I was visiting here just only for two weeks,” Ova said.
The couple says they plan on hitting the water again next season.
