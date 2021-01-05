CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Boat Fire, Local TV, New York, Staten Island, Staten Island University Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two victims of a fiery boating accident off of Staten Island are speaking out.

Fisherman David Smith and his girlfriend, Yuko Ova, spent months in the burn unit after a boat fire near the Raritan Bay Channel back in May.

The 23-foot boat was destroyed.

Today, Smith and Ova are on the mend thanks to doctors at Staten Island University Hospital.

“Dr. Cooper is great. I felt like dying when I went to the hospital. Every day, I just felt like giving up, and he gave me the confidence,” Smith said.

MORE: 5 Treated After Staten Island Boat Fire

“I was so nervous about the situation because I was visiting here just only for two weeks,” Ova said.

The couple says they plan on hitting the water again next season.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply