By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio some NYPD personnel and home health care aides are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

He’s now calling for authorization to vaccinate people over the age of 75.

“Folks over 75 are the most vulnerable in this crisis. Right now we are not allowed to vaccinate them. We need the freedom and flexibility,” de Blasio said.

The mayor says he wants to start pre-registering seniors to get vaccinated.

He also announced plans to open two vaccination sites this weekend that will be open 24/7.

People will have to be in an eligible category to get vaccinated and have an appointment.

“This is an important step towards clearing away the red tape and protecting both police officers and the New Yorkers we help every single day. This pandemic has only strengthened the bond between cops, EMTs, hospital staff, firefighters and all of the members of our ‘frontline family.’ When we respond together to emergency scenes or hospital wards, we need to have the same vaccine protection,” said Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

