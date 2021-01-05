NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York is now one of four states that has a confirmed case of the COVID variant that’s even more contagious.

That word comes as both New York and New Jersey are ramping up their vaccination efforts.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, with that lofty goal of administering one million doses of the COVID vaccine to New Yorkers by the end of the month, Mayor Bill de Blasio is telling the federal government it better be ready to deliver.

More: New York Has First Confirmed Case Of New, Highly Contagious Strain Of COVID

Tuesday morning, there’s a call to Washington from New York City: Pick up the pace. In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, de Blasio outlines what the city needs from them, including more supply of the vaccine.

“We’ve administered more than 100,000 doses, but that’s not fast enough,” de Blasio wrote in the letter.

This comes as the mayor wants sites open around the clock.

“This has got to be a seven day a week 24/7 reality going forward,” de Blasio said.

More: ‘Impatient’ Gov. Cuomo Sounds Off On Slow Rollout Of COVID Vaccine To Health Care Workers In NYC, Westchester And Long Island

Monday, New York state confirmed its first diagnosis of the contagious new strain in Saratoga Springs, which was first detected in the U.K. The man who tested positive is affiliated with a jewelry store there, and he’s likely not the only New Yorker who has it.

“He did not travel recently. So this suggests that it’s in the community, that it’s community spread,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Experts say there’s no evidence the new strain is resistant to the vaccines, and the infections are no more severe. But Cuomo says since it’s more transmissible, it could lead to more cases and more hospitalizations.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“But the increased hospitalization rate is a game-changer. Because if a hospital capacity is threatened in a region, then that region would have to close down,” Cuomo said.

The discovery of the new strain complicates the massive effort to inoculate millions of residents statewide, and in many hospitals the vaccine doses are still sitting on shelves.

The city Health + Hospitals Corporation distributed just 31% of the vaccine doses it was given.

Cuomo singled out Nassau University Medical Center, which gave out just 19% of its doses, and Westchester Medical Center 32%.

Cuomo is now threatening to impose fines and revoke vaccination privileges for any hospital that doesn’t use its allotment within seven days.

“it’s been three weeks and the vaccines haven’t been administered. I’m impatient,” Cuomo said.

More: Hundreds Of Health Care Workers In New Jersey Receiving Final Dose Of COVID Vaccine

In New Jersey, just more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated – that’s out of 400,000 doses delivered.

Vaccine mega sites are getting ready to open the Meadowlands complex in East Rutherford, the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

The state is calling on recently retired healthcare workers to sign up, and help out.

“Because we do need vaccinators,” said N.J. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

More From CBS New York: