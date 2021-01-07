BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Armed Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, New York, Times Square, U.S. Capitol

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small group of people gathered in Times Square on Thursday, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

They are part of the group “Refuse Fascism,” which held rallies across the country Thursday.

Participants made speeches about the danger from events like those at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Schumer, Others Say President Trump Should Be Removed From Office Under 25th Amendment

They also held up a banner reading “Trump/Pence #OutNow!” while remaining socially distanced.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply