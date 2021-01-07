Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small group of people gathered in Times Square on Thursday, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.
They are part of the group “Refuse Fascism,” which held rallies across the country Thursday.
Participants made speeches about the danger from events like those at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
They also held up a banner reading “Trump/Pence #OutNow!” while remaining socially distanced.
