NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on an apartment fire in the Bronx that left 12 people hurt.

The FDNY says the blaze was sparked by an electric scooter’s lithium ion battery. The scooter was stored in someone’s living room.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.

According to the FDNY, the smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire started was not working.

The FDNY says 12 people were hurt, including two firefighters.

Four civilians, including a child, were last reported to be in critical condition.

