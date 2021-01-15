NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As demand mounts for the COVID vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio warns the supply could run out next week.

Meanwhile, the elderly and front line workers have to scavenge to find a dose.

At Brookdale Hospital, everyone in line by 2:30 p.m. Friday was told they made the cut.

“I’m so happy to here. I’m so happy. I’m ill anyway, so I just really need the vaccine,” Gail Finley, of Sheepshead Bay, said.

Since Tuesday, the hospital has provided COVID vaccines to anyone who can prove their eligibility, no matter where they live, no appointments needed.

“My sister found out from a neighbor,” New Jersey resident Dale Muken said.

Thursday and Friday alone, the hospital administered 1,200 doses, but it’s unclear how long that can last.

De Blasio warns the supply at city-managed sites is set to run out.

“We will run out next week. I’m telling you, at this rate, there will not be any doses left in the city of New York at the end of next week if we don’t get a major re-supply,” he said.

That supply comes from the federal government, which expanded eligibility without providing more vaccines.

“What you can’t get past mathematically is 7 million people chasing 250,000 doses. That is the mathematical problem that you can’t solve,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

And what’s left is going fast.

At George Wingate High School in Brooklyn, a new vaccination site has opened for city employees.

“We’re arguing, advocating for doses everyday. We’re in constant contact not only with the city, with the state and now with the new federal administration,” said Henry Munoz, with SOMOS Community Care.

The fear is more sites will be forced to temporarily close, like the one at Brooklyn Army Terminal.

“We’re calling by phone two, three times a day. Each call takes an hour, an hour and a half. And they say sorry, we don’t have vaccines,” Brooklyn resident Juan Suarez said.

The mayor says if you already have your first dose, you should be able to get your second dose at the same location.

The potential shortage is for first doses only.

Brookdale Hospital will resume providing vaccines next Wednesday.

