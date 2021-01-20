By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good evening!
It is brutally cold out there! Although much of January has been mild, we are into the full weight of winter.
Snow squalls this morning ushered in very cold temperatures and up to an inch of snow. It is of note because we have been in a snow drought this month.
Temps will really be taking a dive overnight. Luckily, the winds back off just enough so it is not completely unbearable, but we will still feel like the teens and even the single digits north abd west for a few hours.
By tomorrow afternoon we manage to hit 40 degrees, but temps will struggle to feel warmer than the freezing line.
Friday is not a bad finish with a high temp of 42 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Canadian cold air returns for the weekend… Bundle up.
Have a good one!
