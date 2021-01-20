Inauguration DayPresident Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris Sworn Into Office; Watch Live Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another local arrest was made Wednesday in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents were seen at an apartment building on East 90th Street between 1st and York avenues on the Upper East Side.

The FBI confirmed Samuel Fisher was taken into custody.

The details of the charges against him were not immediately known.

