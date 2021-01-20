NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Madam Vice President.”

It’s the first time those words have been spoken here in the United States.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in by Bronx U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, making history Wednesday.

“We celebrate our first African-American, first Asian-American and first woman vice president,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“Don’t tell me things can’t change,” President Joe Biden said.

In Central Park, Gainer spotted Brianna Wilson streaming the inauguration on her way home.

“I’m beyond excited – over the moon. I just can’t stop smiling,” Wilson said. “I hope it just means we can continue to progress and move forward and to continue to shatter glass ceilings. I don’t think all the obstacles have been overcome, but I think this is a tremendous first step.”

In the shadow of the women’s rights pioneers monument featuring Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton that commemorates the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Gainer chatted with people about the very first madam vice president.

“It makes a lot of sense to be interviewed in front of that statue,” said Arlene Wachtel.

“It should’ve happened a long time ago, but that it’s happening now is a wonderful thing,” said Jennifer Perry.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” one man said.

A direction many never thought they’d actually see, soon to be a history lesson never taught before in a U.S. classroom.

“For the last couple of years, students at Fordham, like at every other university in America, have been talking about feminism and about the place that women play in creating a more just and fair society,” said Prof. Beth Knobel of Fordham University. “There are so many things she represents about women in politics, about people of color in politics, about change and about healing in American politics.”

Americans aren’t the only ones celebrating this monumental first.

Residents of an Indian village, where Harris’ grandfather was born more than 100 years ago, cheered as she took her oath of office.

Josie Cox just moved here from overseas.

“It’s an absolute benchmark in history. It’s wonderful that we’re going to have her as a role model for so many girls and women around the world,” Cox said.

She’s the first, but many vow she won’t be the last.

More From CBS New York: