CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island bar owner will not be facing charges for driving his Jeep at two sheriff’s deputies.

A grand jury decided not to indict Daniel Presti for the shocking Dec. 6 incident that was captured on security video.

Footage shows Presti running to his Jeep and driving off with a deputy on the hood.

It left a deputy with two broken legs.

MORE: New Video Shows Staten Island Bar Co-Owner Danny Presti Allegedly Driving Into Sheriff’s Deputy, Presti Says He ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

Presti’s lawyer claims he did not know the men were law enforcement and feared for his life.

Instead, the owner of Mac’s Public House faces two misdemeanor counts for violating alcohol laws during the ban on indoor dining.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team