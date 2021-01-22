NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island bar owner will not be facing charges for driving his Jeep at two sheriff’s deputies.
A grand jury decided not to indict Daniel Presti for the shocking Dec. 6 incident that was captured on security video.
Footage shows Presti running to his Jeep and driving off with a deputy on the hood.
It left a deputy with two broken legs.
MORE: New Video Shows Staten Island Bar Co-Owner Danny Presti Allegedly Driving Into Sheriff’s Deputy, Presti Says He ‘Did Nothing Wrong’
Presti’s lawyer claims he did not know the men were law enforcement and feared for his life.
Instead, the owner of Mac’s Public House faces two misdemeanor counts for violating alcohol laws during the ban on indoor dining.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Police: Woman Possibly Abducted By Ex-Boyfriend At City MD Urgent Care In Queens
- New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage