NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The co-owner of a Staten Island bar spoke out Monday after he was charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.

Sunday was Danny Presti’s second run-in with the law in a week.

Police said officers confronted him about people entering the establishment through a vacant building next door.

Presti allegedly got into his car and hit a deputy, dragging him about the length of a football field.

“I have nothing but respect for the NYPD and other law enforcement. I think you’ll find, at the end of the investigation, you’ll find I did nothing wrong,” he said Monday.

Presti was first arrested last Tuesday, accused of defying COVID-19 orders which banned indoor dining in the area.

His business partner said the bar is shutting down for a couple days while they “regroup.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke out against Presti’s supporters Monday.

“They are defending a person who drove his car into a law enforcement officer, drove 100 yards with the law enforcement officer clinging to the hood for his life, and that’s who they’re championing?” he said. “When you have someone who drives their car into someone, could have killed him, hospitalizes him, how dare you? What signal are you sending when you glamorize that type of behavior?”

