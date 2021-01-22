NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An alleged serial killer is expected to appear in front of a New York City judge Friday.

Police say Kevin Gavin, 66, is accused of killing three seniors in his building, the Woodson senior housing development in Brownsville, Brooklyn. They believe Gavin’s motives involved disputes over money, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Police sources said Gavin waived his Miranda rights and made statements to police, but they did not detail what he said.

According to sources, forensic evidence in the most recent murder was the final link that led to Gavin’s arrest.

78-year-old Juanita Cabarello’s body was found with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck in her apartment on Jan. 15. Cabarello’s son made the discovery.

“I’m heart broken,” Steven Cabarello told CBS2. “I can never get the vision of seeing my mother out of my eyes.”

Investigators believe Gavin is also responsible for killing 82-year-old Myrtle McKinney in 2015 and 83-year-old Jacolia James, who was beaten to death in her apartment in May 2019.

“I hope that the guy that they caught, or whoever that person may be, is prosecuted so my family and their family can have closure,” said Lamarr Crafton, James’ grandson.

“There was some additional evidence in this most recent homicide that allowed us to make the connection,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Gavin has prior arrests involving drugs, burglary and weapons possession.

Police say Gavin lived in the same building as his victims, and that he often ran errands for some the elderly tenants.

“The defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them,” Gonzalez said.

“I never thought he would do something like this,” said Mae Frazier, a Brownsville resident.

“All the tenants know him. And he was always looking for money,” said Esther Williams, who also lives in the building.

NYCHA says the 25-story building has a security guard. According to police sources, the building installed four new cameras in the lobby last year, while the agency is working to speed up installation of CCTV cameras.

Residents have been asking for more security since the first murder.

“NYCHA failed our families,” said Steven Cabarello.

The complex was slated to add 65 more cameras, but that was canceled due to budget issues. The cameras recently installed in the lobby played no role in this case, since the suspect was not seen on camera leaving or arriving around the time of the murders.

Police say they are investigating a fourth murder in the building, but so far it is not connected to Gavin.

