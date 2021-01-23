NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of killing three women at a NYCHA senior housing development allegedly confessed to the crimes.

Kevin Gavin, 66, now faces three counts of second degree murder.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Gavin’s first appearance before a judge was through a video conference while behind bars.

Prosecutors say Gavin confessed to killing three women at NYCHA’s Carter Woodson senior housing development in Brownsville, Brooklyn where he lived and was described as being a handyman.

“I’m so glad, oh God, that police have been able to find him,” one person said.

According to court documents, allegedly admitted to pushing 92-year-old Myrtle McKenny into a table where a steak knife was located on Nov. 9, 2015. She died of a puncture wound to the neck.

Court documents go on to say that on April 30, 2019, Gavin choked 83-year-old Jacolia James and stomped on her neck three times. Last week, during a struggle, Gavin allegedly wrapped a telephone cord around 78-year-old Juanita Cabarello’s neck.

Police say Kevin Gavin was known to run errands for some tenants and they believe he attacked the women after arguments over money.

“Everybody he talks to. But I never suspected he was a guy like that,” one person said.

Gavin has prior arrests involving drugs, burglary and weapons possession.

Meantime, residents are calling for more cameras and safety upgrades to help them feel safe.

The complex was slated to add 65 more cameras, but that was canceled due to budget issues. The cameras recently installed in the lobby played no role in this case, since the suspect was not seen on camera leaving or arriving around the time of the murders.

Police say they are investigating a fourth murder in the building, but so far it is not connected to Gavin.

John Dias contributed to this report.