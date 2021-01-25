NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In a year like no other, restaurants around the city are struggling to stay in business.

There are hopes that the annual Restaurant Week will give them a much-needed boost, but it won’t be business as usual.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports, Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, Queens has been a popular watering hole for more than 190 years. You may have seen it featured in the classic film Goodfellas. But owner Loycent Gorden says even its storied history isn’t enough to save it from the financial struggles of the pandemic.

“Whether you open up 191 years or one year, we all are going through the same struggle,” he said.

A record 570 restaurants across the five boroughs are taking part in NYC & Company’s 29th annual Restaurant Week. Many are barely making ends meet without indoor dining and few customers braving the cold for outdoor dining.

This year’s New York City Restaurant Week To Go is the lifeline they need.

Domenico and Anthony Sacramone own Sac’s Place in Astoria, Queens.

“This is going to be a huge boost for us if the whole community, all of Queens, can come and help us out,” Anthony Sacramone said.

Restaurants will be offering take out or delivery deals for $20.21, commemorating the new year.

NYC & Company waived participation fees and delivery platforms are discounting their commission this week.

“The main goal of this is just to get New Yorkers to do their civic duty and support the dining industry during this critical time,” said Alyssa Schmid, of NYC & Company.

“It’s so important that people participate in this because you’re literally saving a restaurant one order at a time,” Gordon said.

This is the first time RedFarm on the Upper West Side is offering deals on their Chinese cuisine during restaurant week.

“Hopefully this will be a huge boost in business for us, and hopefully we’re reaching out to people who haven’t tried our food before,” said RedFarm Manager Lisa Rudolph. “Any chance to have a new customer come in and love us and become a regular once this is all over. It’s very exciting.

