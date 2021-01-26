NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A California man is facing charges for allegedly threatening the families of a New York City-based congressman, as well as a journalist.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Lemke was dissatisfied with the election results and sent text messages to the family members of Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and ABC newsman George Stephanopoulos on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot.
Authorities say he demanded the congressman and journalist retract statements about the election and threatened to harm their families.
Lemke allegedly texted Jeffries’ brother, saying, “Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house.”
A text to a relative of Stephanopoulos’ allegedly said, “We are nearby armed and ready. Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. That’s how we do it.”
Lemke was arrested Tuesday in Bay Point, California. He is charged with making threatening interstate communications.
